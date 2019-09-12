Zpr Investment Management Cut Holding in Kemet (KEM) as Stock Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Maintains Holding in Harley Davidson (HOG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 377,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.31M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.04M, up from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 1.11M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.24, EST. $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 726,334 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 22,096 shares to 224,999 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 137,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 11,505 shares to 23,530 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $37.36M for 7.36 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.