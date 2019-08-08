Zpr Investment Management Cut By $353,685 Its Synnex (SNX) Holding; Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Friday, April 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. See Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) latest ratings:

Zpr Investment Management decreased Synnex Corp (SNX) stake by 11.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as Synnex Corp (SNX)’s stock declined 8.89%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 27,602 shares with $2.63M value, down from 31,325 last quarter. Synnex Corp now has $4.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 309,944 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT

The stock increased 3.03% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 460,642 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS APPOINTS ROGER D. DANSEY, M.D., CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 07/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.46 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08 million for 7.54 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

