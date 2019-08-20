Zpr Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Regal Beloit (RBC); Rockland Trust Co Lowered Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $494,603

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $71.45. About 231,328 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 148,987 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 154,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 6.91M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results; 16/05/2018 – Walmart To Debut More Than 125 Brands With Lord & Taylor Online Flagship — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 24,355 shares to 103,702 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 16,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

