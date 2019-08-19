Zpr Investment Management Boosted Its Position in Regal Beloit (RBC) by $403,461 as Market Value Declined; Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) as Valuation Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 877,229 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.47. About 126,196 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 225.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,046 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).