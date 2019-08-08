Zovio (ZVO) Reaches $2.62 52 Week Low; First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) Sentiment Is 1.12

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 29 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 26 cut down and sold positions in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 9.35 million shares, down from 9.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 21 New Position: 8.

The stock of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.44 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.62 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $78.97M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $2.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.53M less. The stock decreased 34.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 291,528 shares traded or 97.42% up from the average. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $78.97 million. The firm provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners. It currently has negative earnings. Zovio Inc, through its subsidiary, TutorMe.com, Inc., offers online tutoring to academic institutions.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 78,187 shares traded. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.