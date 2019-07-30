Zovio (ZVO) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Had 0 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Bunzl PLC (LON:BNZL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bunzl PLC had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 18. Jefferies maintained Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 31. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Credit Suisse. See Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2400.00 New Target: GBX 2250.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2550.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2700.00 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2700.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 2490.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 2450.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 New Target: GBX 2540.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $0.09 EPS on July, 31.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 83.02% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ZVO’s profit would be $2.72 million giving it 10.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Zovio Inc’s analysts see -175.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 47,592 shares traded. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Zovio (ZVO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Zovio Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Zovio partners with Delta Airlines to Expand Education Options for Delta Employees – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zovio Announces Approval by WSCUC for Ashford University to Become an Independent, Nonprofit Institution – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $115.13 million. The firm provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners. It currently has negative earnings. Zovio Inc, through its subsidiary, TutorMe.com, Inc., offers online tutoring to academic institutions.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of 7.21 billion GBP. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, food service disposables, light and heavy catering equipment, napkins, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as leisure sector. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The firm also offers films, labels, counter-service packaging, take-out, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationeries, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, organic food outlets, and others.