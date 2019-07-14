Zovio (ZVO) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; 1 Analysts Covering Groupon, Inc. (GRPN)

Among 4 analysts covering Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Groupon had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 14. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Maintain

04/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $3.5 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report $0.14 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 73.58% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ZVO’s profit would be $4.23M giving it 6.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Zovio Inc’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.64. About 151,416 shares traded. Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to clients by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its deal offerings to clients through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable clients to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Groupon Inc (GRPN) Again – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon and Prodege Announce Card-Linked Offers Distribution Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold Groupon, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 13,683 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 120,672 shares or 0% of the stock. 6.91 million are owned by Maverick Capital. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 269,001 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 102,554 shares. 2.55 million are owned by Natl Bank Of America De. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 601 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 24,065 shares. First Tru L P owns 21.07 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt reported 56,012 shares stake. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 190,277 shares. 990,820 are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. Price Michael F holds 1.1% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $109.99 million. The firm provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners. It currently has negative earnings. Zovio Inc, through its subsidiary, TutorMe.com, Inc., offers online tutoring to academic institutions.