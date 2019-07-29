Zovio Inc (ZVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 4 0.27 N/A 0.16 29.38 Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zovio Inc and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zovio Inc and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0.00% -17.5% -5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Zovio Inc’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zovio Inc is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Zovio Inc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zovio Inc and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Lincoln Educational Services Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s potential upside is 69.08% and its average target price is $3.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zovio Inc and Lincoln Educational Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 70.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Zovio Inc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -18.91% -24.32% 0% 0% 0% -24.32% Lincoln Educational Services Corporation -10.89% -15.89% -18.18% 0% 50% -15.62%

For the past year Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has weaker performance than Zovio Inc

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Zovio Inc beats Lincoln Educational Services Corporation.