Zovio Inc (ZVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 4 0.27 N/A -0.34 0.00 LAIX Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zovio Inc and LAIX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 196.5% -64.3%

Liquidity

Zovio Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LAIX Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Zovio Inc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LAIX Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Zovio Inc shares and 23.8% of LAIX Inc. shares. 2.2% are Zovio Inc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.47% are LAIX Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43% LAIX Inc. -2.74% -8.49% -14.37% 6.67% 0% 26.52%

For the past year Zovio Inc had bearish trend while LAIX Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Zovio Inc beats LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.