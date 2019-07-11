Zovio Inc (ZVO) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Education & Training Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 5 0.25 N/A 0.16 29.38 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.12 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zovio Inc and RYB Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zovio Inc and RYB Education Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zovio Inc are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, RYB Education Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zovio Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zovio Inc and RYB Education Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio Inc 0 0 0 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, RYB Education Inc.’s average target price is $7.15, while its potential upside is 12.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of Zovio Inc shares and 16.7% of RYB Education Inc. shares. Zovio Inc’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.66% of RYB Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -18.91% -24.32% 0% 0% 0% -24.32% RYB Education Inc. 0.13% 1.74% -5.13% -54.99% -55.93% 29.79%

For the past year Zovio Inc had bearish trend while RYB Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zovio Inc beats on 5 of the 9 factors RYB Education Inc.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.