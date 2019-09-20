Zovio Inc (ZVO) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Contrasting side by side

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc 4 0.15 N/A -0.34 0.00 Puxin Limited 7 0.00 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zovio Inc and Puxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Puxin Limited 0.00% -570.2% -36%

Liquidity

Zovio Inc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Puxin Limited are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Zovio Inc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puxin Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zovio Inc and Puxin Limited are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 7.8% respectively. Zovio Inc’s share held by insiders are 2.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43% Puxin Limited 4.82% -4.99% -28.6% 12.36% -67.31% 3.05%

For the past year Zovio Inc had bearish trend while Puxin Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Zovio Inc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Puxin Limited.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.