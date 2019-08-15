Zovio Inc. (BPI) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.39% of Zovio Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Zovio Inc. has 96% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zovio Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Zovio Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Zovio Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.40 2.64

$11.75 is the average target price of Zovio Inc., with a potential upside of 83.88%. As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -10.19%. Given Zovio Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zovio Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

Dividends

Zovio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Zovio Inc.’s peers beat Zovio Inc.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,087 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.