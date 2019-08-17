Zovio Inc. (BPI) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Contrasting side by side

Since Zovio Inc. (NYSE:BPI) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.17 0.00 GSX Techedu Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zovio Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GSX Techedu Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Zovio Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 GSX Techedu Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zovio Inc.’s average target price is $11.75, while its potential upside is 83.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zovio Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.39% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned 96% of Zovio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zovio Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% GSX Techedu Inc. 9.01% 30.54% 0% 0% 0% 23.57%

Summary

GSX Techedu Inc. beats Zovio Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Bridgepoint Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2016, its institutions offered approximately 1,200 courses and 80 degree programs; and had 45,087 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as TeleUniversity, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgepoint Education, Inc. in February 2004. Bridgepoint Education, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.