Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Reaches $1.83 Low on Sep, 24; ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (ZIJMF) SI Decreased By 8.8%

The stock of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) reached all time low today, Sep, 24 and still has $1.74 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.83 share price. This indicates more downside for the $32.38M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.62 million less. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.063 during the last trading session, reaching $1.827. About 196,384 shares traded. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has declined 31.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZSAN News: 16/03/2018 – Zosano Pharma: 103 Patients Have Enrolled in Study for Acute Treatment of Migraine; 06/04/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS NEW 8.4% PASSIVE STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Zosano Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Monashee Investment Buys New 3.8% Position in Zosano Pharma; 22/05/2018 – ZOSANO APPOINTS STEVEN A. ELMS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Zosano Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call to Provide Operational Update; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 8.4% Position in Zosano Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Hawk Ridge Capital Management Buys 1.7% of Zosano Pharma; 04/04/2018 – Zosano Pharma’s (ZSAN) Operational Update Conference Call (Transcript)

ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF) had a decrease of 8.8% in short interest. ZIJMF’s SI was 2.40M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.8% from 2.63M shares previously. With 1.08 million avg volume, 2 days are for ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:ZIJMF)’s short sellers to cover ZIJMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.354 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. The company has market cap of $32.38 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. It currently has negative earnings.

Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, production, and sale of gold, other non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China. The company has market cap of $10.23 billion. The firm primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, vitriol, copperplate, silver, tin, etc. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. It owns 235 mining rights covering a total area of 771.27 square kilometers; and 202 exploration rights covering a total area of 2,768.05 square kilometers.