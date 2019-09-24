Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Reaches $1.82 52 Week Low; Yum China Holdings (YUMC) SI Decreased By 2.82%

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) had a decrease of 2.82% in short interest. YUMC’s SI was 6.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.82% from 6.73M shares previously. With 3.03 million avg volume, 2 days are for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s short sellers to cover YUMC’s short positions. The SI to Yum China Holdings Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 418,066 shares traded. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has risen 26.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YUMC News: 27/03/2018 Yum China Launches Family Care Program for Restaurant General Managers; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q REV. $2.22B; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Rev $2.22B; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Yum China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Yum China CEO Joins Boao Forum’s Women Leaders Roundtable; 01/05/2018 – Yum China Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – YUM CHINA 1Q EPS 72C; 23/04/2018 – Yum China Receives Best Community Program Award at Global CSR Summit; 02/04/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds Yum China

The stock of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.73 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.82 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $32.26M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $1.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.61M less. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 190,084 shares traded. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has declined 31.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZSAN News: 22/05/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA CORP – STEVEN A. ELMS, MANAGING PARTNER AT AISLING CAPITAL, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Iguana Healthcare Management Buys 4.2% of Zosano Pharma; 06/04/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. REPORTS 8.35 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ZOSANO PHARMA CORP AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.6% Position in Zosano Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Zosano Pharma; 29/03/2018 – ZOSANO 10M SHRS OFFERING PRICED AT $5/SHR; 22/05/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA CORP – AISLING WAS A LEAD INVESTOR IN FOLLOW-ON FINANCING THAT CO COMPLETED IN EARLY-APRIL; 06/04/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA HOLDER ADAGE CAPITAL REPORTS PASSIVE STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 5.8% Position in Zosano Pharma; 08/05/2018 – Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Operational Update

More notable recent Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum China CFO Lo to depart next month – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 All-Star Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant firm in China. The company has market cap of $16.89 billion. The firm operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining divisions. It has a 25.83 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities.

More notable recent Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zosano Pharma Announces the Presentation of Multiple Positive Datasets from the Qtryptaâ„¢ Long-Term Safety Study at the Congress of the International Headache Society – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zosano Pharma Announces the Appointment of Dushyant Pathak, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Business Development – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “27 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.