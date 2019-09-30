Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) Reaches $1.57 52 Week Low; Infusystems Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Sellers Increased By 94.17% Their Shorts

The stock of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.51 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.57 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $27.83M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.51 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.11 million less. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 119,233 shares traded. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has declined 31.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZSAN News: 03/04/2018 – Zosano Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – Telemetry Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Zosano Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Iguana Healthcare Management Buys 4.2% of Zosano Pharma; 06/04/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA HOLDER ADAGE CAPITAL REPORTS PASSIVE STAKE; 10/05/2018 – Monashee Investment Buys New 3.8% Position in Zosano Pharma; 22/05/2018 – ZOSANO PHARMA CORP – STEVEN A. ELMS, MANAGING PARTNER AT AISLING CAPITAL, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD; 14/05/2018 – Zosano Reaches Another Enrollment Milestone in M207-ADAM Long-term Safety Study; 08/05/2018 – Zosano Pharma to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provide Operational Update; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 5.8% Position in Zosano Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.6% Position in Zosano Pharma

Since June 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $413,822 activity. 5,004 shares were bought by Shuda Scott, worth $25,020. 14,290 shares were bought by Sansone Christopher R., worth $70,833 on Thursday, August 29. AWM Investment Company – Inc. also bought $78,926 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 8.53 million shares or 3.32% more from 8.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1,880 shares. Finemark State Bank accumulated 225,396 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% or 46,642 shares. Minerva Limited Liability Company holds 4.96% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Teton Advsr Inc invested in 0.26% or 612,448 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 23,800 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 26,260 shares. 10,000 are held by Hightower Advsr Limited Co. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 84,998 shares. 10,100 were reported by Spark Inv Mngmt Lc. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 221,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weber Alan W accumulated 58,400 shares.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $106.45 million. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. The company has market cap of $27.83 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. It currently has negative earnings.