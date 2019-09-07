Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.66 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta and it is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 275.59% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with consensus price target of $8. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 270.37%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.