Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. VIVUS Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. VIVUS Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 183.69% at a $8 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 18.8%. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.