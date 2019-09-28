Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 650,183,972.00% -157.4% -94.2% VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,361,155,698.23% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 396.89%. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 912.15% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 55.58% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.