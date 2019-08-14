Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.36 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 164.90% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Competitively the consensus target price of Trevena Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 280.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Zosano Pharma Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 32.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Trevena Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.