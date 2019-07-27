Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.20 N/A -2.53 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Tocagen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 182.69%. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 101.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Tocagen Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 36.9%. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.59% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.