Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 591.57 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 306.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.