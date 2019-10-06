Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|2
|0.00
|14.55M
|-3.07
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|3
|0.00
|15.52M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|729,689,067.20%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|451,097,224.24%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 308.16% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average price target of $8.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
