Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.55M -3.07 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 3 0.00 15.52M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 729,689,067.20% -157.4% -94.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 451,097,224.24% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 308.16% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with average price target of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.