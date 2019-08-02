Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 194.92%. Competitively Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 80.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Kodiak Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.