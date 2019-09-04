Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 73.46 N/A -1.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Zosano Pharma Corporation and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 282.78% upside potential. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20.67, with potential upside of 195.71%. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.