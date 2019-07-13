Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.52 N/A -3.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intrexon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intrexon Corporation has beta of 2.12 which is 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Intrexon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intrexon Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 145.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 75.4%. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Intrexon Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.