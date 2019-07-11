Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor G1 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 143.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 86.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.