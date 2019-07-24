Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.02 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk and Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.56 beta. In other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average price target of $8, and a 156.41% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 55.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.