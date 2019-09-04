Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Exelixis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc. on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Exelixis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 292.16%. Competitively Exelixis Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, with potential upside of 17.47%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Exelixis Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.