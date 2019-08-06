Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 63.03 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 200.75% at a $8 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 14.8% respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.