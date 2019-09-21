Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Editas Medicine Inc. has beta of 2.51 which is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, and a 306.09% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 78.9%. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.