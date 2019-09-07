Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

Since Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 CytRx Corporation N/A 43.06 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytRx Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytRx Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 275.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 10.22%. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% CytRx Corporation 1.14% 4.41% -34.85% -35.8% -69.25% -20.9%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while CytRx Corporation has -20.9% weaker performance.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.