Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 145.40% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.