Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

This is a contrast between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-6.44
|0.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-171.9%
|-108.6%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.7%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 145.40% at a $8 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-8.77%
|-6.02%
|30%
|-19.59%
|-30.82%
|47.17%
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9.63%
|14.43%
|3.98%
|-43.87%
|-54.83%
|20.98%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.
