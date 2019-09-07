Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 275.59% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with consensus price target of $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.