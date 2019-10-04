Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.55M -3.07 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 8.07M -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 713,690,096.63% -157.4% -94.2% Aytu BioScience Inc. 598,398,339.02% -81% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Aytu BioScience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 308.16% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with consensus target price of $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 45.4%. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 2.7% are Aytu BioScience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.