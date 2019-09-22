Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

We will be comparing the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 306.09% and an $8 average price target. Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 257.71%. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.