Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

We will be comparing the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0.00%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 306.09% and an $8 average price target. Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 257.71%. The results provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
