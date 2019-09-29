Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zosano Pharma Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 660,016,397.92% -157.4% -94.2% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,333,925.40% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.56 shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 396.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 9.1% respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has stronger performance than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.