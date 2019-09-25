Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 15.2 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 373.37% at a $8 average price target. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 77.87%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.