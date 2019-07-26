Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 6.86 N/A 2.06 18.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 16.1 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 172.11% and an $8 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, which is potential -26.48% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 87.1% respectively. 1.7% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.