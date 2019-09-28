Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

We are contrasting Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 2 0.00 14.49M -3.07 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 -0.20 70.43M -4.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 650,183,972.00% -157.4% -94.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 602,480,752.78% -193.2% -67.2%

Risk & Volatility

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 2.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 156.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 396.89% and an $8 average price target. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.9, with potential upside of 0.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.