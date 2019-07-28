Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 168.19 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.56 beta means Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility is 156.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc. are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Zosano Pharma Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 182.69%. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus price target and a 41.14% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.