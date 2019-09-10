Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2849.06 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Zosano Pharma Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.56 beta means Zosano Pharma Corporation’s volatility is 156.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 4.82 beta which is 382.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation. Its rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zosano Pharma Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 294.09%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 55.71% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 24.8%. Insiders held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, 13.78% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.