Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 140.96% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and VIVUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38% and 18.8% respectively. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 2% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.