Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|2
|0.00
|14.49M
|-3.07
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|13.54M
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|664,770,381.25%
|-157.4%
|-94.2%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|723,097,463.28%
|-62.3%
|-43.3%
Liquidity
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Unum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential is 396.89% at a $8 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Zosano Pharma Corporation and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.8% and 47.8%. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.76% are Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zosano Pharma Corporation
|-3.97%
|-10.22%
|-22.87%
|21.85%
|-31.12%
|36.79%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.61%
|-17.84%
|-39.26%
|-50%
|-87.48%
|-55%
For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.
Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
