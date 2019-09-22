Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.7 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Zosano Pharma Corporation and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, and a 306.09% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.