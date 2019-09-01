Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Contrasting side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3671.63 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Zosano Pharma Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Zosano Pharma Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Volatility and Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.56. In other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and TG Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 273.83%. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 181.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than TG Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 59% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has weaker performance than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TG Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.