Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zosano Pharma Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zosano Pharma Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27 and its Quick Ratio is 27. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Zosano Pharma Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 140.96% for Zosano Pharma Corporation with consensus target price of $8. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 108.62% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zosano Pharma Corporation appears more favorable than Synthorx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zosano Pharma Corporation and Synthorx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38% and 86.1%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.