Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Contrasting side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.04 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zosano Pharma Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Seattle Genetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 275.59%. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $79.75, while its potential upside is 13.18%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zosano Pharma Corporation is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zosano Pharma Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Seattle Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.