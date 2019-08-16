Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.77 N/A -3.77 0.00

In table 1 we can see Zosano Pharma Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Zosano Pharma Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility & Risk

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a beta of 2.56 and its 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Zosano Pharma Corporation and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zosano Pharma Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 187.77% and an $8 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.