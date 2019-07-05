Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Comparison side by side

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00 ObsEva SA 13 32565.64 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Zosano Pharma Corporation and ObsEva SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -51.7% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival ObsEva SA is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. ObsEva SA is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Zosano Pharma Corporation and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 149.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 71.3% of ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17% ObsEva SA 3.59% -0.82% 9.65% -13.42% 4.65% 4.98%

For the past year Zosano Pharma Corporation was more bullish than ObsEva SA.

Summary

ObsEva SA beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.